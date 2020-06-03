Ellaism One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Ellaism has a total market cap of $14,900.08 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.41 or 0.02523482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00071989 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

