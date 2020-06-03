Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.76. 21,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Encompass Health has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.