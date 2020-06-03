EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $22,862.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010365 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02028530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00182683 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00047165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00128489 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 tokens. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT's official Twitter account is @

The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com .

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

