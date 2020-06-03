Ether-1 Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $255,047.04 and $11,214.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00063259 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00197687 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

