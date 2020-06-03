EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.50. EVI Industries shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 48,900 shares changing hands.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 96,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

