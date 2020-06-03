EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $323.68

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $323.68 and traded as low as $283.90. EVRAZ shares last traded at $290.40, with a volume of 2,153,935 shares.

EVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EVRAZ from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 323.30.

In other EVRAZ news, insider Nikolay Ivanov purchased 32,068 shares of EVRAZ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £76,001.16 ($99,975.22).

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

