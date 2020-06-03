Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,615,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,670,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

