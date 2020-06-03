Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires 885 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 9.1% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.92. 2,531,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.49. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $391.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

