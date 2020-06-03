Fairfield Bush & CO. Boosts Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland makes up approximately 3.9% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,518,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 805,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after buying an additional 267,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. 2,280,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,070. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

