Fairfield Bush & CO. Boosts Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. owned 0.08% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,019. The company has a market cap of $410.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.61% and a return on equity of 868.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

