Fairfield Bush & CO. Boosts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,869,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,259. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

