Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys 650 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.3% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after buying an additional 5,549,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Church & Dwight by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,852,000 after purchasing an additional 485,983 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 77,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

