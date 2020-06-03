Fairfield Bush & CO. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. 8,425,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491,539. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.