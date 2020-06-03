Fairfield Bush & CO. Cuts Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 940,566 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 539,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 58,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

