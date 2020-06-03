Fairfield Bush & CO. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.61. 1,652,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,541,858. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $123.90 and a 1 year high of $164.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

