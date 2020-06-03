Fairfield Bush & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.8% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Illumina by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,485 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 10,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,607 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,224. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.24.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.32. The stock had a trading volume of 55,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,646. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

