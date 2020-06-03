Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after buying an additional 712,175 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $11.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.14. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

