Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $5.77 on Wednesday, hitting $155.05. 1,245,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $840,206.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,733 shares of company stock worth $107,475,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

