Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $253,000 Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 109.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after buying an additional 1,701,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after buying an additional 921,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.36. The stock had a trading volume of 148,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,702. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $266.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.77.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,832 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

