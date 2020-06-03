Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $3.75 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

In other news, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.39. 24,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.27.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

