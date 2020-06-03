Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $314,000 Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Societe Generale raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 234,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.