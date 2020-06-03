Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $314,000 Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Societe Generale raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
