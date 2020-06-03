Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $429,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

