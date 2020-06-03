Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $5.69 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.4% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.84. 4,550,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $132.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

