Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $6.31 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.6% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,148,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,160. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

