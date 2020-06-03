Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $728,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Generac by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 99.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after buying an additional 521,871 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,664,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,686 shares of company stock worth $4,797,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

NYSE GNRC traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $123.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

