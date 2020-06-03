Fairfield Bush & CO. Increases Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.27.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW stock traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $318.11. 18,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,447. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

