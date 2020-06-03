Fairfield Bush & CO. Invests $518,000 in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $53.34. 33,263,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,389,910. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.66.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.