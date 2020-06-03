Fairfield Bush & CO. Lowers Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Benchmark dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

XPO traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.19. 93,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.