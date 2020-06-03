Fairfield Bush & CO. Lowers Stock Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in IBM were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBM by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,840,000 after acquiring an additional 638,218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of IBM by 597.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

IBM traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $129.04. 276,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,423. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average is $129.25. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

