Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 409 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,601,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $262.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.