Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,379,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,670,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

