Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $122.18. 12,431,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,672,342. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

