Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,730,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,632,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average of $204.82. The stock has a market cap of $554.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $148.85 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.