Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $189,595.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,974.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMCI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. 319,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,765. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

