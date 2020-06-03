Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 1,500 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,225,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 39.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,712,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,061,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

