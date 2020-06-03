Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 325 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC traded up $8.36 on Wednesday, reaching $192.42. The company had a trading volume of 117,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,231. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.