Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 380 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

LMT stock traded up $12.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.63. 1,331,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

