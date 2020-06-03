Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 425 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,974,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

