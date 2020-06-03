Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 4,300 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,441,000 after buying an additional 1,430,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after buying an additional 831,849 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,496,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 558,446 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after purchasing an additional 452,344 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $64.69. 65,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,244. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

