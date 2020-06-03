Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 600 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, hitting $127.51. 77,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,181. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $118.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

