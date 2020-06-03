Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 7,300 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GNTX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,890. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

