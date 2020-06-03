Fairfield Bush & CO. Trims Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 973,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,030,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.88 and a beta of 2.67. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $88.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

