FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.01

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.01 and traded as high as $18.25. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 339,802 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANUY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.44.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 14.43%. Equities analysts predict that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

