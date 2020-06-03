FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,794 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 2.00% of FARO Technologies worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,386,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. 6,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

