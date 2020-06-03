Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,427,784 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427,784 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $356,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.81. 2,675,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,552. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.