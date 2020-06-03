Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 596,839 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279,026 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,839 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $90,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 577,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 483,207 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.39. 2,306,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $69.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

