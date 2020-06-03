Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.53% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $217,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.15. 139,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,507. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

