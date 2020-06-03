Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044,752 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 6.73% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $178,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. 33,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,212. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $522,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,154.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

