Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,418,106 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418,106 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Yandex worth $193,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. 112,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The company had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

