Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 207,321 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.53% of Verisk Analytics worth $118,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $170.60. The company had a trading volume of 702,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $173.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.52.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

